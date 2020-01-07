Police look for man who fired gun during argument over Link card

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a man they say fired a gun during an argument over a Link card.

They say it happened near North Monroe and West King Streets. A man and woman were walking down the road when a man approached them. The woman told officers she sold him a Link card earlier and he wanted his money back after he discovered it was cancelled.

During the argument, the suspect pointed a gun at the man and then fired two shots into the air. The victims were able to run away. No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this, call Decatur Police.