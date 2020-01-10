Police look for driver after car driven into power pole

1  of  3
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are searching for a driver after two crashes Friday afternoon.

Police say the first happened at North Woodford Street and Running Red Boulevard. One car was behind another when a third car, a black Hyundai, drove into them.

The Hyundai drove away and was involved in another crash down the road near North Lowber Street. Officers say the car drove off the road and hit a power pole causing it to snap and fall. The driver was gone when officers arrived.

North Lowber was closed between North Woodford and East Tait Avenue for Ameren Illinois crews to fix the pole.

Officers are still looking for the driver. If you know anything, call the Decatur Police Department.

