SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Crime Stoppers is looking for information about an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of 315 Dickinson on July 4th around 1:20am.

Police say the victim was approached by two men.

One of the suspects was holding a handgun. He demanded a bag that was held by the victim.

Both suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427, or you can leave a tip on our website cashfortips.us.