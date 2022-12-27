ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police said search volunteers reported they located an unresponsive female in a field west of Atwood on Tuesday.

Responding officers determined the person was deceased and identified her as Karen Fennessy, the woman who has been missing since Thursday.

An investigation is being conducted by the Atwood Police Department, Piatt County Coroner’s Office, and Piatt County Sheriff’s Office. They said further information will be released at a later date.

Atwood Police said first responders extend their condolences to Fennessy’s family and friends. They ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Additionally, Atwood Police thank all of the agencies that assisted with the search. These include Atwood Fire Protection District, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Fire Protection District, Douglas County Search, Rescue/Emergency Management Agency, and area residents that volunteered to assist first responders.