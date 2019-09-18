Police issue ‘stranger danger’ alert

News
Posted: / Updated:
generic-police-badge-jpg_20160708204400-159532-159532

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are sending out a warning after they say a man tried to get a teenager to come to his van several times.

It happened near Frank Drive and William Drive in Champaign. Police say the teenage girl was walking home from school. She reported a man she didn’t know tried to get her to come to his vehicle. She refused. Police were called. Officers gave her a ride home.

Police say the vehicle is a white van with a faded tree symbol on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.