Police issue ‘stranger danger’ alert

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are sending out a warning after they say a man tried to get a teenager to come to his van several times.

It happened near Frank Drive and William Drive in Champaign. Police say the teenage girl was walking home from school. She reported a man she didn’t know tried to get her to come to his vehicle. She refused. Police were called. Officers gave her a ride home.

Police say the vehicle is a white van with a faded tree symbol on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police