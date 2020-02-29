Police issue Missing Person Advisory

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

They need help finding Shirley Creamer, an 81-year-old woman who has grey hair and is wearing blue wearing jeans.

She was last seen at her home, on the 600 block of north Griffin around 1:30 p.m. on February 28.

Police say she was driving a driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet impala with Illinois license plate, G164265.

Creamer has a condition that places her in danger.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Shirley Creamer should contact the Danville Police Department at 217-442-0153, or contact 9-1-1.