CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is inviting the community to the second “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2023.

This “Coffee with a Cop” event, hosted along with the City of Champaign, will be held on June 6 from 8-10 a.m. at Starbucks on S. Neil Street in Champaign, officials reported. The police department said there is no agenda or speeches at the event.

Police said it is rather a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in the community. They encourage everyone to come for the coffee and stay for the conversation.

Champaign Police held its first “Coffee with a Cop” event this year on Valentine’s Day. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer said the conversation always varies, and any subject matter is welcome.

“It is our most simple and straightforward community engagement event,” said Lamberson. “It is another way the officers can be available and easily accessible with the community.”

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and the sheriff’s office hosted a “Coffee with a Cop” event this year in April. Heuerman said the event is aimed at bringing deputies and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about one another.

“This is an excellent event to help cultivate community collaboration,” Sheriff Heuerman said. “We have found that people really enjoy the casual atmosphere of an event like this.”