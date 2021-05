BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of North Clinton Street at around 2:45 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, police found evidence that a shooting occurred.

At this time, there are no reported injuries and no arrests have been made. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or Jlanphear@cityblm.org.