Police investigating Wednesday morning shots fired report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield are investigating a shots fired report Wednesday morning.

The Springfield Police Department says officers responded to the call at 10:30 a.m. at Witchhazel and Willow drives.

A “victim” car was found, police say, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say police saw the car of a potential suspect fleeing from the area. They say the vehicle was found a short time later near First and Ash streets and no one was in it.

SPD asks anyone with additional information to call their investigations division at 217-788-8325 or Sangamon County Crimestoppers 217-788-8427.