Police investigating Urbana drive-by

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One man is recovering from a gunshot to the face after a dangerous drive-by shooting in Urbana.

Police said the man who was shot was walking down Division Ave. when a car pulled up and started shooting.

Police said the man was shot twice and taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police said they have no motive behind the shooting.

“As best we can tell, he did not know who the shooter was and we don’t have any shooter information at this point, ” Zachery Mikalik, a sergeant with Urbana police said.

He said they do not have anyone in custody right now, but he said they do not believe anyone else to be in danger.