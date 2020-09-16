Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An outdoor argument late Tuesday night may have resulted in the shooting that left a 25-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.

Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:29 p.m. Tuesday night in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.

Once they arrived, they saw the man who’d been wounded and he was taken to a local hospital. While he did immediately go into surgery, police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say their preliminary investigation “suggests the shooting occurred outdoors, possibly following an argument.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

Champaign Police are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone who has information on it to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.