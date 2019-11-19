Police investigating theft from school district

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after someone stole equipment from the Blue Ridge School District.

The superintendent says they noticed the theft earlier this year. When they realized technology-related equipment was missing, they called the police.

The police chief says they’re still working the case, but they expect to have an update soon. Blue Ridge Superintendent Susan Wilson says they “greatly appreciate the Farmer City police for their support and assistance with this matter.”