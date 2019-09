MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Mt. Zion Police are investigating what is causing a swastika to appear in the Google image results for “Mt. Zion High School.”

By clicking on the image, the phrase “best shooting range I’ve been to” shows up. other images show doctored photos of students dressed as holocaust victims in front of Auschwitz.

It’s unknown why this is happening. The school is aware of the issue. Officials are working to fix it.