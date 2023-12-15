SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a man’s death as a homicide after he was found on the side of a road Friday morning.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said they received reports of a man down in the area of 3rd Street and Belmont Avenue around 7:16 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined the man was dead.

Jim Allmon, the Sangamon County Coroner, said the man is 52 years old, but could not release his identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Springfield Police Department and Allmon’s office are still investigating, and officials said more details will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone who has information in regard to the man’s death is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.