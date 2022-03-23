Update at 8:57 p.m.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illini Alert sent at 8:54 p.m. said that the emergency has ended.

Original Article

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers are investigating a suspicious package that was found on the University of Illinois campus Wednesday evening.

The package was found at the Smith Music Hall, located at 805 South Matthews Avenue. An Illini Alert sent was sent at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday warning the U of I community of the incident. People are advised to avoid the area as officers investigate.

This is a developing story.