Police investigating stolen truck

MANSFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a truck that was stolen from the driveway of a residence.

It happened between the hours of late Saturday evening and the early morning of Sunday.

The stolen vehicle is a maroon/red 2008 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Cab truck.

The Illinois Registration number is 1893462 (B-Truck Plate).

The truck also has chrome step bars, diamond plate toolbox, and solid black rims.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911 and report it to local authorities.

Anyone having information regarding the theft of this truck please contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 762-5761 or on the web at Piatt County Crime Watch at http://sheriff.piattcounty.org/content/piatt-county-crime-watch.