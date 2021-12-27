CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An official said Champaign police are investigating after a man showed up at a downtown homeless shelter on Sunday night with a stab wound.



Multiple police representatives were not available for comment Monday, citing the city holiday. However, C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said the incident did not happen at the shelter on East Washington Street; the victim only showed up there. Courtwright said the man went to the hospital in an ambulance. She declined to comment on the severity of the man’s wound. Courtwright said the shelter remained open Sunday night. She said C-U at Home has been working with police on the matter.