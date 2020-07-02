Police investigating shots fired in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Thursday morning.

Around 1:23 this morning, officers received a report of shots fired from someone who lived in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle. Nearly 10 minutes later, around 1:32 a.m., officers received a second call from another person in the 1400 block of Mather Drive. The person had called to report a fireworks complaint; police checked the areas for evidence, but weren’t able to confirm the use of fireworks or firearms in the area.

Then, around 8:14 this morning, Rantoul Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Eater Drive for a shooting report. The caller said they thought they heard fireworks around 1:00 a.m. and didn’t call the police; when the person went outside hours later, they found spent shell casings in the street.

Officers arrived in the area and collected several spent shell casings from the street in the 1400 block of Eater Dr. No damage was located to any of the surrounding residences or vehicles, and there were no reported injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact Rantoul Police Detectives at (217) 892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.