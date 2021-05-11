Police investigates shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt after a shooting that happened Tuesday Night.

Crews are currently on the scene and arrived around 6:45 p.m. near County Fair and Springfield Roads.

Police say one was hurt and taken to a hospital and other person was grazed on his leg by a bullet.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw a group of kids sitting outside near a shop on Springfield Road when another group of guys came around Heartland Bank and started shooting at them.

One of the witnesses was a part-time cop that happened to be nearby. He went after the shooter when he heard shots being fired and chased him away.

Witnesses also say they saw the shooter get into a black car and drive away.

Champaign Police are investigating.

This story will be updated.