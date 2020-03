URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man fired shots into a building. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Silver Street in Urbana.

Officers say no one was hurt, but they found several shell casings near that area and property damage in a vacant apartment. They taped off a parking lot from where neighbors say the suspect fired.

There are no suspects in custody. Officers say they ran away from the scene on foot.