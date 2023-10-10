CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – Police are investing a shot’s fired incident near the

University of Illinois campus. It happened near East Green and South 2nd

Streets Monday night.

An Illini alert went out around 10:45 telling everyone to leave the area if

able. At 11:04, a second alert said police were on scene and there was no

additional gunfire. A third alert came in at 11:20 telling everyone to continue

avoiding the area while police investigate.

A final alert came in at 11:36 giving the all clear and stating, “it is

believed that the subject has left the area.”

This is a developing story.