CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – Police are investing a shot’s fired incident near the
University of Illinois campus. It happened near East Green and South 2nd
Streets Monday night.
An Illini alert went out around 10:45 telling everyone to leave the area if
able. At 11:04, a second alert said police were on scene and there was no
additional gunfire. A third alert came in at 11:20 telling everyone to continue
avoiding the area while police investigate.
A final alert came in at 11:36 giving the all clear and stating, “it is
believed that the subject has left the area.”
This is a developing story.