Police investigating shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured.

It happened on Saturday, December 14, around 1 a.m. near the area of the 900 block of West Fairchild Street.

Police were on the scene for a reported shooting when they were notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.

The 20-year-old victim told police she was sitting in a car with some friends when someone started shooting at the car.

She also stated the driver of the vehicle she was in quickly drove away from the area and that’s when the victim noticed she had been shot.

The victim was then driven to the hospital. Her injuries were non-life threatening and she was later released in good condition.

No other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.