Police investigating shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting after receiving multiple calls reporting shots heard.

They say it happened in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive.

A gunshot victim was transported by a private vehicle to the hospital.

That vehicle was involved in a traffic crash on Route 45 North of Urbana.

The victim was then transported by another, uninvolved person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, they are encouraged to call the Rantoul Police Department at (217) 893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.