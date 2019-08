CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police along with the Champaign County Sheriff office are investigating a single vehicle accident.

It happened on Route 136 and 2500 East Thursday afternoon just east of Gifford.

Witnesses say the sports utility vehicle left the roadway near the guard rail and came to rest near telephone pole.

The road will be shut down to clear the accident scene.

No word on injuries or what caused the accident at this time.