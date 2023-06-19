DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened in their city over the weekend.

18-year-old shot in the leg on State Street

The first shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. on Friday on South State Street. Police officials said officers responded to that location for a report of a gunshot victim and found an 18-year-old had been shot in his leg.

Police said the victim told officers that he was standing on State Street when an unknown Black man started shooting at him. The victim added that the suspect was wearing black pants and a blue shirt and left the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok, police said.

46-year-old Danville man shot during robbery

The second incident, Danville Police reported, happened in the area of Koehn Drive and English Street on Saturday. Officers responded to another report of a gunshot victim just before 8 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

Police said the victim told officers he was in his home when two men entered and attempted to rob him. The victim said he was shot during the robbery and the suspects fled the home in an unknown direction.

This was the second shooting in Danville to take place during a robbery attempt over the weekend. A 25-year-old man was shot in similar fashion on Friday; it is unknown if these robberies-turned-shootings are connected.

The suspects in Saturday’s robbery were described as two Black men who were wearing dark clothing, police reported. They said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injury and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said they are still investigating these shootings, and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding the shootings is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.