Police investigating shooting that left one person hurt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg early Sunday morning during a fight outside a Champaign residence.

The Champaign Police Department said in a press release officers responded to a reported shooting at 12:39 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of North Champaign Street. Police were already in the area looking into a fireworks complaint when they heard gunfire and immediately responded.

Arriving at the scene, officers saw several people running away. They also recovered “dozens of shell casings.”

Investigators discovered there was a large gathering at an outside party when a fight broke out, which led to the gunfire. They also learned a woman was taken to a hospital by a personal car for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. Police continue their investigation into the shooting.

Police are asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.