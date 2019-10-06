Police investigating murder after 1 dead in shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting that left one man dead and one person injured Saturday evening at an apartment complex on Colorado Avenue has been classified as a murder by police.

According to the press release, the shooting occurred at 7:28 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Colorado Ridge apartment complex located in the 700 block of East Colorado.

It was first reported as just an armed subject call. Officers arrived three minutes later where people on the scene directed them to a car in the parking lot.

A man was sitting in the car and was shot multiple times. He was taken to Carle ER, but died due to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Carle.

The second victim suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigation determined that both victims were sitting in the same car at the time of the shooting and that it took place in the same parking lot police discovered the first vicitm.

Officers and detectives with the Urbana Police Department began investigating the incident and are continuing to actively work the scene.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website.