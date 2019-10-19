Police investigating multiple shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 32-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle with two gunshot wounds to his leg on Friday night at 8:26 p.m.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue.

According to police, the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument.

Later that night, at 11:34 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Burr Oak Court for a report of shots heard.

Multiple shell casings were recovered. Officers confirmed property damage to a private residential complex as a result of the gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Then at 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue for a report of shots heard.

Officers located a private residence which was occupied that was struck multiple times by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, it is unknown if any of these shootings are related.

There is currently no available suspect information for any of the incidents and no arrests have been made at this time.

If any resident or business in the nearby area of any of these incidents has exterior surveillance camera systems, please contact the police department.

It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

The investigation continues into all three shootings and future updates may be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.

Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.