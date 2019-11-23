Police investigating multiple shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On November 22, around 9 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue after receiving reports of shots being heard.

Police say two male victims had been shot. They were both transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

On November 23, around 2 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Bradley Avenue for another report of shots fired. They found two male victims who had been shot.

The two males were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the two victims were sitting inside a car when another car approached and fired then drove away.

It is unknown if the shootings are related and no arrests have been made.

Any resident or business in the area is asked to contact the police with surveillance footage they may have.

Both shootings are under investigation.