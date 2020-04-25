Police investigating morning homicide

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a homicide.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was found on the 1600 block of Ray Street, lying unresponsive in another man’s yard.

When police arrived, they discovered the man was dead, with gunshot wounds.

Danville Police are currently working with the Vermilion County Corners Office in attempts to identify the victim.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.