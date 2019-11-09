Police investigating man shot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a man who was shot in leg.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday at the area of North Hazel Street and Penn Street.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and is stable condition.

Danville Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip. Tips may also be submitted online at www.vccrimestoppers.org.