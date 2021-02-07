Police investigating man shot in early shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a man early Sunday morning.

Police say a 48-year-old man arrived at a local hospital around 5:30 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim was walking near east Beardsley Avenue and north Fourth Street when he was hit by gunfire.

Police are asking any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera system to contact them. The video footage may help.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.