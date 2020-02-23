Police investigating man found unresponsive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a man who was found dead inside a public bathroom at Springfield’s City Hall on Sunday, February 23.

Someone called in a tip around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they discovered a man inside a locked stall who was unresponsive.

They say it appears he had hung himself. The fire department responded and confirmed the man was dead.

They say there was no signs of foul play.

The identity of the victim will be released once an autopsy is performed and family is informed. It is scheduled for Monday, February 24.