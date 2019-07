ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Foster homes need to be as good as they possible can for kids in the system, but sometimes, they're not. DCFS is trying to make changes to its rules for foster homes, but some may surprise you.

The rules include things like having a working stove and toilet, as well as background checks for everyone in the home over 18. Authorities say, on rare occasions, the rules were broken, but for the most part, it was part of its "best practice" standard.