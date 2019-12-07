Police investigating hostage and shots fired situation

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Bement Police Department are investigating a hostage and shots fired situation.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the intersection of South Macon Street and West Mansfield Street.

Police say the suspect approached the location and threatened the occupants with a gun.

A standoff occurred and shots were fired, but no one was hurt. Police tackled the suspect and he is now in custody.

Bement High School was put on lockdown.

School Officials were told that there was a situation in town and were put on the lockdown for approximately 10 minutes.

This investigation is still ongoing.

