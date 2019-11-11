Police investigating homicide after 1 shot, 1 dead

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a homicide after they found one victim with a shot wound and another victim dead.

Officers were dispatched to OSF Sacred Heart for a 23-year-old man, of Danville, with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

The victim says he was in his residence in the 900 block of Hazel Street when three males came into his home and attempted to rob him.

The victim stated he ran from the suspects and was shot while trying to get away. The victim was able to run to another residence and get a ride to the hospital.

Officers then responded to the same residence to check for suspects and found a deceased 20-year-old man, from Danville, who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The first victim was later transported Carle Hospital in Urbana and is in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.