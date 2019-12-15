Police investigating double homicide

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff Office and the coroner’s office are investigating a double homicide.

Officials say that on Saturday, December 14 around 6 a.m., police were called Milford Auto Parts for a burglary.

When they arrived, police found one dead in the home.



The subject has been confirmed to be Brian Musk, 50 of Milford.

Police are still investigating and the results of the autopsy have not been released.



Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating this homicide with another that happened on Friday, December 13.

The first homicide happened in rural Sheldon, Illinois.



Pamela Williams, 54 of Martinson, was found dead in a rural location in Southwest Sheldon.

Police are still investigating.