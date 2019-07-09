Police investigating flyer scam

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Newman Police are investigating a possible scam that’s recently targeted the small community.

Flyers have popped up around the city promoting a demolition derby later this summer. The police department started spreading the word with their Facebook page. They received more attention than they expected, including from other communities around Central Illinois.

The flyers around Newman have been taken down and they have tracked down the male suspect they believe is involved. The investigation is ongoing but police are convinced that the suspect may be responsible for other scams as well. Newman Police Chief Nathan Burton says the city isn’t amused with the stunt.

“We’re not for sure what his motive is for doing it,” said Burton. “Whether it’s trying to get money or if it’s just trying to create a buzz. The bottom line is it’s not funny. It’s not cute, any way you look at it. And it really just needs to stop.”

Burton also said that he does not believe any money was handed over to the scammer from anyone that lives in Newman. If the investigation shows any money being handed over, however, the suspect could face criminal charges.