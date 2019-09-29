Police investigating fatal traffic crash

BRIGHTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The crash took place on Lageman Road 484 feet North of West Dutch Lane on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.

Brighton resident, Jamie Edelen, 18 was the only one in the car.

According to Illinois State Police, Edelen was northbound on Lageman Road, just north of West Dutch Lane. She then left the right side of the roadway and traveled on the grass shoulder. She came back onto the roadway, lost control, going across the roadway, and off the left side of the roadway.

Her car then struck a tree line and fence, coming to rest facing south, in the yard of a farm.

She was discovered deceased in the vehicle.

Police are still investigating.