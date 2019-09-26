Breaking News
Interstate lane closed after crash

Police investigating deadly crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, COUNTY Ill. (WCIA) — State police are investigating a deadly crash on I-74 between a semi and a car.

It happened around 3:30 am, Thursday, on eastbound I-74 about a mile west of the I-57 interchange. Police say the car was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. The car and semi crashed head-on.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Peoria, was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic was rerouted to US Route 150 at Prairieview. Now all lanes are back open.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.