Police investigating deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, COUNTY Ill. (WCIA) — State police are investigating a deadly crash on I-74 between a semi and a car.

It happened around 3:30 am, Thursday, on eastbound I-74 about a mile west of the I-57 interchange. Police say the car was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. The car and semi crashed head-on.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Peoria, was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.











Eastbound traffic was rerouted to US Route 150 at Prairieview. Now all lanes are back open.