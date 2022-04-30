DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt after a traffic crash happened Friday night.

Decatur Police were dispatched to an area on North Water Street at around 10 p.m. in response to a report of a personal injury accident.

Initial investigation revealed that a gray 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Water Street when a blue 2020 Ford Escape turned northbound onto Water Street, out of one of the driveways to St. Teresa High School. The Chrysler struck the driver’s side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford was a 24-year-old woman and she was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was a 27-year-old man and he did not get hurt. The passenger of the Chrysler was a 40-year-old woman and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in this accident.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.