CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead in Champaign from a shooting, Champaign Police said.

Champaign Police reported officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue at 7:06 p.m. on Monday, July 3, for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officers found 27-year-old Marcus A. Catchings Jr. of Champaign unresponsive inside an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Paramedics responded and Catchings Jr. died on the scene, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, July 7 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility located in Urbana.

Police said the initial investigation indicates evidence of gunfire was found on an apartment door, which led to police being called.

Officers located the man displaying visible signs of a gunshot wound while conducting a welfare check at the apartment. They said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers continue to canvass the apartment complex and surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of help with the investigation. They encourage any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify the police department.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say more details will be provided as they become available.