Police investigating car burglaries

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have identified a person of interests in connection to vehicle burglaries that happened Saturday, November 30.

Officers say the burglaries happened between 6:00 P.M. and 8:30 P.M. at St. Anthony High School, 304 East Roadway Avenue.

Nine vehicles were reported to Effingham Police Officers as damaged and/or burgled.

Various items were stolen including purses, cell phones, and cash.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Effingham Police Department on the non-emergency line at 217-347-0774.