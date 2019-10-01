Police investigating burglaries

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating 10 vehicle burglaries that occurred between the hours of 11:00 PM on Sunday and 12:30 AM on Monday.

These burglaries occurred in the area of Elm Street, Main Street, and Henderson Street.

Also, there was a vehicle stolen during this same time frame.

Vehicle that was stolen

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police are reaching out to residents in this area who may have flood light cameras, doorbell cameras, or any surveillance video.

Anyone who has information or possible video is asked to contact the Mt. Zion Police department at 217-864-4012.