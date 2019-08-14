Police investigating attempted ATM robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 79-year old Decatur man says someone tried to rob him early Wednesday morning while at an ATM.

The incident happened at PNC Bank on Main Street. The victim says he was getting money out around 12:15 when he was approached by a man in a hood. He ran and the suspect fired one shot.

Police say no money was stolen in the attempt. The suspect is reportedly around six feet, two inches tall and is in his late 20s. They did not recover any shell casings. Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers are currently looking for tips related to the incident.