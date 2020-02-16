Police investigating attempted armed robbery, warrant issued

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have issued a warrant for a man’s arrest who is charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

It happened at 11:19 p.m. on February 15, shots were fired on the 700 block of South Randolph Street.

There was property damage to an apartment complex, but no one was injured.

Police say a group of people met outside of the complex. During the meeting, one person had a gun and attempted to rob the others in the group.

As people began to run, Malik Hurd, 22, of Urbana, shot the gun which hit the apartment building. The suspect then left the scene.

On February 16, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office got an arrest warrant for Hurd. Bond on the warrant was set at $25,000.

Police request anyone with knowledge on Hurd’s whereabouts or additional information related to the incident to please call 217-351-4545.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.