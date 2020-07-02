Police investigating assault, robbery of homeless man

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating the death of a man who appeared to be homeless and the victim of robbery and physical assault.

Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of North State Street for a reported robbery.

According to a release, officers discovered a 56-year-old man near a park bench on the east side of State Street between University Avenue and Park Street. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Todd Ledbetter.

Ledbetter had been “physically battered and was without a pulse.” Lifesaving attempts on the scene and resuscitation efforts at Carle Foundation Hospital were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests Ledbetter was both robbed and assaulted; witnesses told police the suspects were three black males.

Police are enlisting public assistance to help identify the individuals responsible. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.