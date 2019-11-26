Police investigating armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking the public for help to identify a wanted armed robber.

Tuesday morning, at approximately 3:05 a.m., Champaign Police were called to the Circle K gas station in the 1500 block of North Neil Street for a report of an armed robbery. That’s near I-74.

The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect entered the store and looked at various merchandise before making a small purchase.

The suspect then brandished a black pistol, pointed it at the clerk, and told the clerk to give him the money from the register.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot to the north.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30’s, approximately 5’08”-5’10” tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with light green sleeves, a white horizontal striped shirt underneath, black pants, and brown boots.

Anyone who may have information about this armed robbery is encouraged to contact police at 217351-4545.

If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.