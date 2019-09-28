Police investigating armed robbery at Pizza Hut

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon’s County Sherriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut located at 910 South Route 51.

Police say the suspect entered the Pizza Hut at 9:21 p.m. and was armed with a gun. The suspect got away with money and no one was hurt.

Police haven’t identified anyone yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.

They are doing follow ups and looking through surveillance footage from near-by businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Macon’s County Sherriff’s Office at 217-424-1319 or submit an anonymous tip at (217) 423-TIPS.