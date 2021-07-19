Police investigating armed robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Danville are investigating after someone was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

A press release says officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to meet with a robbery victim near Oak and Woodlawn streets.

Police say they spoke with a 33-year-old Danville man who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The release says he was walking near Oak and Clay streets when a person with a gun approached him.

Police say the suspect took his cellphone and ran off in an unknown direction.

The release says the victim got away and was not hurt.

Investigators say the suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie who had a black-colored gun.

Detectives say they’re continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS